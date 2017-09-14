Southwest Virginia church burns down following car crash

A Smyth County, Virginia church burns down after a driver lost control and crashed through the sanctuary doors.
It is unclear what caused the fire. The man driving the vehicle ran off afterwards. Police have not identified him. Members of the Pugh Mountain Baptist Church are unsure of what to do next.. Sunday services will be held at a local American Legion.
