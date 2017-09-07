Concerts at VFW giving proceeds to Red Cross! - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concerts at VFW giving proceeds to Red Cross!

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The Best Of Times Band and The Crossroads Band will be performing this Friday & Saturday night! The concerts will be held at Bluefield, VA VFW, Post 9696, 131 Lovelane in Bluefield VA. Doors open at 6 pm and concerts go from 7 pm until 10:30 pm on both nights! Tickets are $10! All proceeds will go to the Red Cross!

