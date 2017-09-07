Concerts at VFW giving proceeds to Red Cross!

The Best Of Times Band and The Crossroads Band will be performing this Friday & Saturday night! The concerts will be held at Bluefield, VA VFW, Post 9696, 131 Lovelane in Bluefield VA. Doors open at 6 pm and concerts go from 7 pm until 10:30 pm on both nights! Tickets are $10! All proceeds will go to the Red Cross!
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.