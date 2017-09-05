Hinton Dines Out for Houston

In conjunction with the Hinton Hope Foundation, select restaurants in Hinton will give a portion of their sales this week to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts.
9/5 - McDonalds 5 pm - 9 pm, 9/6 - Chestnut Revival - 10 am - 4 pm, 9/7 - Dairy Queen - 5 pm - close, 9/8 - Kirk's Restaurant - all day, 9/9 - The Market.
