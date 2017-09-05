Hinton Dines Out for Houston - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hinton Dines Out for Houston

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Bio
Connect
Biography

In conjunction with the Hinton Hope Foundation, select restaurants in Hinton will give a portion of their sales this week to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts. 

9/5 - McDonalds 5 pm - 9 pm, 9/6 - Chestnut Revival - 10 am - 4 pm, 9/7 - Dairy Queen - 5 pm - close, 9/8 - Kirk's Restaurant - all day, 9/9 - The Market.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.