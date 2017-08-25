The Bluefield Blues Festival is Saturday!

The Bluefield Blues Festival will be held this Saturday, August 26th on Commerce St. in Downtown Bluefield, WV. Tickets can be purchased in advance at local Grant's Supermarket locations for $12 or at the gate the day of the show for $15. All proceeds benefit the Bluefield Preservation Society: a non-profit organization with a vision to restore Bluefield to a vibrant and more productive city. For more information visit: www.bluefieldbluesfest.com.

