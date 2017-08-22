Lewisburg wins an award that helps draw in business - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lewisburg wins an award that helps draw in business

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
LEWISBURG (WVVA) -

The City of Lewisburg and Lewisburg in Bloom Committee received the All-Star Community Award in the Enrichment Category from the West Virginia Municipal League, making it twelve years in a row they have been recognized by the municipal league, and the beautification of the downtown area continues to make it a destination for tourists.

