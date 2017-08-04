Mercer County Fair kicks off with new exhibits

The annual Mercer County Fair got underway for day one of the two day event at Pike View High School.
On display is a host of different exhibits including a new train exhibit and of course some live stock on display.
Festivities include a magic show, a rodeo and live performances.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The fair wraps up on August 5th.
