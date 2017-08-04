Mercer County Fair kicks off with new exhibits - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer County Fair kicks off with new exhibits

By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The annual Mercer County Fair got underway for day one of the two day event at Pike View High School.

On display is a host of different exhibits including a new train exhibit and of course some live stock on display.

Festivities include a magic show, a rodeo and live performances.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. 

The fair wraps up on August 5th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.