Morning Headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
President Trump arrives in Huntington today. Over the past six months, two new restaurants have opened along Northfork's portion of Route 52. If you're in the mood for traditional southern barbecue, you need only go as far as Princeton. Princeton United Methodist Church was out helping local kids get ready for the up coming school year.

