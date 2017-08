Friday, August 4 at noon will be the concert sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and The Downtown Merchants Association Bluefield Dance Theater under the Direction of Ms. Nancy Lamb in Chicory Square they have performed for us in the Square for the past 20 years and are very popular! Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 am is the Charity Auction. Proceeds go to the Out of the Darkness Walk Team, BSC Family & Friends.