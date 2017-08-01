Morning Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017

A Raleigh County man rejected a plea deal and now could face several 100 years in prison. The manhunt for Justin Richmond ended when he turned himself into the West Virginia State Police. On Lewisburg's South Court Street, a paving crew was busy at least, when it wasn't raining. Local Volunteers in Wyoming County are working to make sure no child goes hungry. A dog was rescued in downtown Bluefield.
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.