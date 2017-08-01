Morning Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
A Raleigh County man rejected a plea deal and now could face several 100 years in prison. The manhunt for Justin Richmond ended when he turned himself into the West Virginia State Police. On Lewisburg's South Court Street, a paving crew was busy at least, when it wasn't raining. Local Volunteers in Wyoming County are working to make sure no child goes hungry. A dog was rescued in downtown Bluefield. 

