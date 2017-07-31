There will be a Military Appreciation Night in Beckley! - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

There will be a Military Appreciation Night in Beckley!

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Military Appreciation Night is an event geared toward our active and veteran military. A way of thanking them and their families, of showing our appreciation for the sacrifices they have made for our country. Military personnel and their families will receive a complimentary ticket to the ballgame as well as a meal consisting of a hot dog chips, and a drink. All they have to do to register is call (304) 888-1718 or (304) 327-2401 ext. 2415.

