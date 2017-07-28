Morning Headlines for Friday, July 28, 2017

Military officials release dramatic video of a rescue operation that occurred at the Summit Bechtel Reserve earlier this week. The Women's Huddle of the Bluefields held a meeting at the Craft Memorial Library Thursday night. The 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree is in the record books. For only the second time in the event's history, the Jamboree called West Virginia home.
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.