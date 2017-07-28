Morning Headlines for Friday, July 28, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Friday, July 28, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Military officials release dramatic video of a rescue operation that occurred at the Summit Bechtel Reserve earlier this week. The Women's Huddle of the Bluefields held a meeting at the Craft Memorial Library Thursday night. The 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree is in the record books. For only the second time in the event's history, the Jamboree called West Virginia home.

