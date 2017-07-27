Jorie Richardson is going to the Junior Olympics! - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Jorie Richardson is going to the Junior Olympics!

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Jorie Richardson,15, of Honaker, VA is going to the Jr Olympics to wrestle. You hardly ever hear a female teen doing anything like this in Southwest Virginia. She is a student at Honaker High School. She wrestles during the season against boys. She is on Team Virginia and wrestles girls in freestyle. Wish her luck as she heads to the Junior Olympics July 31st through August 2nd. 

