Morning Headlines for Thursday, July 27, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Thursday, July 27, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The motorcycle rider who died in a Lashmeet accident on Tuesday has been identified. Charleston Area Medical Center is cutting programs and eliminating hundreds of jobs in an attempt to get its bottom line back in the black. ASP dedicated four new homes for flood victims. Theatre West Virginia is putting on some of its final shows of the season out at Grandview Park. Summer camp takes on a new twist for kids in Raleigh County. 

