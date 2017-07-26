Hometown Hero: Shannon Hardee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hometown Hero: Shannon Hardee

By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
WELCH, WV (WVVA) -

Shannon Hardee is this week's Hometown Hero. Shannon does many things for her community of McDowell County, but what she's known for best is being the Zumba instructor at Superior Gym in Welch. She brings fitness, nutrition and so much more to her community, and she was even able to get me out on the Zumba floor.

