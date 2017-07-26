Morning Headlines for Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Wednesday, July 26, 2017

On Tuesday, a deadly accident occurred when a motorcyclist and a vehicle collided in the Lashmeet area of Mercer County. Another James Monroe High School student has died in a vehicle crash in Monroe County.  The Greenbrier County Sheriff's deputies underwent a two-day training for Project Lifesaver. The City of Bluefield Fire Department just got a shiny new life-saving tool to add to its collection. 
 

