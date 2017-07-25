Morning Headlines for Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Tuesday, July 25, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited a mining operation owned by Gov. Jim Justice's family after the death of a miner at one of its mining facility. Attorneys for the Mercer County man accused of attempted murder and robbing his mother have requested a change of venue for his trial. Local principals come together for a summit to change school culture. Kids of all ages auditioned for a local theater production.

