Enter your essay or artwork into the Mercer County Fair

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The Mercer County Commission is joining forces this year with the Mercer County Fair board of directors to sponsor a Heritage Art & Essay contest as part of the Mercer County Fair, August 4-5, 2017, on the campus of PikeView High School. The intention of the contest is to instill pride in Mercer County and to showcase the talents of our residents.

