Enter your essay or artwork into the Mercer County Fair

The Mercer County Commission is joining forces this year with the Mercer County Fair board of directors to sponsor a Heritage Art & Essay contest as part of the Mercer County Fair, August 4-5, 2017, on the campus of PikeView High School. The intention of the contest is to instill pride in Mercer County and to showcase the talents of our residents.
