Morning Headlines for Monday, July 24, 2017

By Bethany Reese
President Trump is set to arrive in West Virginia today. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was honored at the National Scout Jamboree. A portion of the New River Gorge is due for some upgrades later this week. The Annual "Relay For Life" happened at The Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg holds their Kid's College program. 

