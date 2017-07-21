Morning Headlines for Friday, July 21, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Police in Greenbrier County arrested an 85-year-old man for allegedly shooting his wife. A Beckley drug dealer linked to a 2017 overdose death was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Graduation was held at the Tazewell County courthouse THURSDAY for those who have completed drug court. The Tazewell County Fair continues today! 

