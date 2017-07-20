Morning Headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2017

A missing senior from White Sulphur Springs has been found in New York City. A Mercer County Magistrate found enough evidence to send a shaken baby case to a Grand Jury. Bluefield native and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced he has filed to run for West Virginia's Third Congressional District. The Rainelle Public Library is offering their Summer Reading Program. The uptown Beckley farmers market is open at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.