Missing Senior Found

Patrolman Morris tells WVVA that 71-year-old Deloris Ann Arnold, from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, has now been found. She was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus in Chicago on July 13th. At midnight on July 20th, Arnold presented to the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City where she was treated for a mild infection. Arnold was able to give doctors her daughters phone number who they contacted and verified her identity.