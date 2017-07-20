Missing Senior Found - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Missing Senior Found

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Patrolman Morris tells WVVA that 71-year-old Deloris Ann Arnold, from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, has now been found. She was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus in Chicago on July 13th. At midnight on July 20th, Arnold presented to the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City where she was treated for a mild infection. Arnold was able to give doctors her daughters phone number who they contacted and verified her identity. 

