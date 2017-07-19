Rivalry with a Purpose: The Welch vs Gary Barrel Bowl - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rivalry with a Purpose: The Welch vs Gary Barrel Bowl

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Biography

The 3rd annual Welch vs Gary Barrel Bowl golf event will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017. Proceeds from the tournament, sponsored by the Welch Lions Club, are distributed each year to Mt. View High School athletics and two other non-profit McDowell County organizations or charities. Find out how to join the event by going to the Welch vs Gary Barrel Bowl Facebook page
 

