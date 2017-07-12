Filmmakers document flood from devastation to recovery - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Filmmakers document flood from devastation to recovery

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Although we recent observed the one-year anniversary of the 1000-year flood, the even won't be soon forgotten in southern West Virginia. Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent, two filmmakers from West Virginia, had a huge task in documenting the story of tragedy and triumph and Tuesday night, they held a private screening for their film.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.