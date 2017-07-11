Happy Cow Appreciation Day!

"Chick-fil-A ® is issuing a cattle call. The restaurant company, known for its iconic “Eat Mor Chikin®” Cows, will celebrate the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. On that day, Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will offer a free entree to any customer who visits a restaurant dressed as a cow."
