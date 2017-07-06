The Miss Lemonade Festival 2017 is happening in our area!

The Miss Lemonade Festival 2017 is coming to our area and there is still time to register! Age divisions are Baby Miss:0-11 months, Wee Miss:12-23 months, Tiny Miss:2-3 years, Mini Miss: 4-6 years, Little Miss: 7-9 years, Junior Miss: 10-12 years, Teen Miss: 13-15 years, Miss: 16-21 years. The pageant is July 29th and the deadline to register is July 15th. Go to the Miss Lemonade Festival 2017 Facebook page for more.