Bethany and Katherine learn a few self-defense moves!

The Karate School in Bluefield will be conducting a women's self-defense/personal safety clinic on Saturday, July 8 from 10am-12 pm.Grand Master Donny Meadows, the senior instructor at The Karate School is a career martial artist with over 45 years of experience, will be teaching the techniques necessary to defend against body grabs, strikes, and restraining attacks. This morning, Mr. Meadows gave Bethany and Katherine a short lesson in self-defense!