There is a women self defense seminar happening in Bluefield

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The Karate School in Bluefield will be conducting a Women's self-defense/personal safety clinic on Saturday, July 8 from 10am-12 pm.  The seminar is designed to empower women ages 12 and up with the skills and confidence to deal with a physical confrontation. The clinic is $20 for one or $30 for two.  Call or text (304) 887-5207 to preregister or go to www.thekarateschool.com

