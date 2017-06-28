Hometown Hero: Tom Crabtree

The anniversary of last year's floods is behind us and there's still one man we need to thank.
Recovery from that devastating day would not have been possible without volunteers, but the speed of that recovery in White Sulphur Springs would not have been possible without one man... and he's this week's Hometown Hero. I'm of course talking about Tom Crabtree, Co-Founder of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.
