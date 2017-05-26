Morning Headlines for Friday, May 26, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Friday, May 26, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
In Charleston, Governor Justice was going back and forth to rooms that held legislative leaders to discuss the budget. After a merge with Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service, Union Rescue is having to cut back its hours of operation. The prosecution rested in the case of Marquel Ali. A Virginia man is facing a federal court sentence after stealing Ginseng. 

