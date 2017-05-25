Morning Headlines for Thursday, May 25, 2017

A possible shooting has left one person in a Raleigh County hospital. There is still budget drama between the House and Senate in Charleston. Officials confirm two people have died after an explosion in Barbour County. The Mercer County Board of Education voted to suspend the "Bible in the Schools" program at area elementary and middle schools. The volunteers with the Mennonite Disaster Service have departed from Greenbrier County after eleven months of service.
WVVA
