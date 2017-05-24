Morning Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Bio
Connect
Biography

A Raleigh County man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend. Dozens of apartment residents in Hinton are still homeless after a fire. Camille Brown has pleaded guilty to the murder of Pastor Ron Browning. A Bojangles' has opened in Beckley. Governor Jim Justice stopped by his first school to tout the importance of early childhood education. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.