Morning Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A Raleigh County man has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend. Dozens of apartment residents in Hinton are still homeless after a fire. Camille Brown has pleaded guilty to the murder of Pastor Ron Browning. A Bojangles' has opened in Beckley. Governor Jim Justice stopped by his first school to tout the importance of early childhood education.
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.