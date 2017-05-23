Morning Headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
I-77 northbound is currently shut down after a tractor-trailer turned over spilling battery acid over the roadway. Three men have been arrested after being charged with kidnapping a woman in Wyoming County.  There is still no deal on the West Virginia budget. A fire has caused many seniors to be homeless. The Greenbrier Historical Society is opening the doors to many historic homes on June 10th.

