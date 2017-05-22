Morning Headlines for Monday, May 22, 2017

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship discredited investigations into the 2010 upper big branch explosion. Flash flooding in Mercer County trapped a pregnant mother and her young child in their car. West Virginia officials say they're in the early stages of developing a plan to implement the state's new medical marijuana law. The second annual "Back the Blue" walk took place Saturday.
