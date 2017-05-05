East River Mountain Town Band Spring concerts

East River Mountain Town Band celebrates 20th anniversary of Spring concerts. Their first of the season is this Sunday May 7th at 3 p.m. at Performing Arts Center At Bluefield High School. The next concert is on Saturday May 27 at 8 p.m. at Pipestem Resort State Park Amphitheater. All concerts are free. For info call 304 952 1792.

