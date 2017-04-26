High School Musical coming to BHS

The show, High School Musical, is a production of the Bluefield High School Theatre Department and is the 90-minute (no intermission) stage version of the popular Disney movie. Public performances are: Friday, April 28 at 7:00 P.M. and Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 P.M. Tickets may be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. All performances are in the auditorium at Bluefield High School.