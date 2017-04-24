Morning Headlines for Monday, April 24, 2017



Temple Bethel held its annual “Yom Hashoah” event on Sunday. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Child Protect held a walk to raise awareness and help put a stop to the abuse. Volunteers in Raleigh County rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Earth Day to crack down on littering in the area. Finally, prospective students met with faculty and staff on Bluefield State College's Beckley campus to learn more about an easy college transition.