Charity auction benefits FABLAB in Bluefield, WV

By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA) -

Charity auction to benefit the FABLAB in Bluefield, WV, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. Onsite at the vacant Ramey's lot at 910 E. Fincastle Turnpike Tazewell, VA 24651.

For info got to http://www.regencypauley.com and to be apart of the auction online go to http://www.auctionzip.com or http://www.proxibid.com, bidding starts at 11 a.m.

