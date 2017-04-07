Morning Headlines for Friday, April 7, 2017

A car crash in Mercer County has left one person in the hospital. A body has been found in Bluefield, Virginia. The House has passed an amended version of the Cannabis Act. "Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle. Finally, congratulations to Rod Cury on being selected the teacher of the month for March.
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.