Morning Headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The search continues in Giles County for a man who allegedly shot at two deputies Tuesday afternoon. West Virginia lawmakers are in a time crunch to finish the budget plan. The Senate passed the Medical Cannabis Act now it goes to the House. The Steel Wheels will be performing at Carnegie Hall. Finally, Saturday is the day for Lewisburg's Annual Chocolate Festival!
 

