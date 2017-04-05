Shots fired at Giles County Deputies

A manhunt continues for an armed suspect in Giles County. The search has been scaled back for the time being. Virginia State Police say after three hours of searching the Newport area they called off the search for Tuesday night. Two Giles County Sheriff's Deputies were shot at when they drove up to a residence on Lucky Lane. The deputies weren't injured.
