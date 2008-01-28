Husband remembers wife who died in flood Lisa Goings Blankenship was a mother of two and a loving wife. When her husband came home checking to see if his family was safe, bad news broke. More>>

Father and son remember rescuing woman during floods When the downpour of rain came through one year ago, a father and son began warning their neighborhood. Then they came across a woman stranded in her car. More>>

Rising from the floodwater: Family visits playground named for their daughter WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) A year after a White Sulphur Springs teen was snatched by the floodwater, her mother returns to the street where her home once stood to see a playground built in her daughter's honor. More>>